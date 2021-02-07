At Last, NSE Boss, Oscar Onyema, Marries

Strike off the name of Oscar Onyema, CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, from Single Nigerian Bachelors. Onyema floored the jaws of Nigerians that assumed that he would remain an eternal bachelor, one of those Eligibles with unfathomable standards: he hitched the wagon of his fiancée, Annette, to his own, and they have gotten on the ‘happily ever after’ highway.

On January 30, 2021, Oscar Onyema got married to his betrothed, the beautiful Annette. With families and friends on both sides, the lovers pledged a lifetime of devotion to each other and caved in the fantasies of many men and ladies who would have given an arm and a thigh to replace either.

Fifty-two and brimming with new life, Onyema’s satisfied smile throughout the private ceremony indicates that he is more than pleased with his new status. It used to be that it was Onyema’s charm and legendary brilliance that attracted the ladies to him; now the glow of a happily married man has joined in—to the exasperation of his many secret female admirers.

Onyema is the blessing of three lifetimes, as Annette is likely to confirm. The CEO of the Nigerian Stock Exchange since 2011, formerly Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the American Stock Exchange, and presently the Chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS), Onyema has all his financial bases covered.

Furthermore, the man is royalty, a scion of the traditional ruler of Ogwu-Ikpele in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State, His Royal Majesty, Eze Valentine Benjamin Chukwuma (VBC) Onyema III. The renowned laid-back aristocratic lifestyle of the royal line is very apparent in Oscar Onyema’s interactions.

Little wonder Oscar Onyema is a living legend for many young people. Of course, his professional life is something to shout about, not to mention his seemingly unrelenting bachelorhood.

