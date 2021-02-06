Zulum Boosts Borno Public Transportation with 90 Buses

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has boosted public transportation in the state with the delivery of 90 mass transit buses to the state-owned Borno Express Corporation.

The buses, which were delivered yesterday, at a public ceremony, include 40 units of 50 seaters and 50 units of 14 seaters, all of which have combined capacity for 2,740 passengers.

Zulum, during the unveiling of the buses at the Ramat Square Ground in Maiduguri, said the project was “in fulfillment of our electioneering campaign to provide affordable means of transportation, we are here to unveil new buses to ease difficulties faced by the public.”

He urged managers of Borno Express Corporation, the transportation outfit, to inculcate a sustainable maintenance strategy which would ensure all vehicles remained functional.

The governor used the opportunity to call on commercial tricyclists in the state to conduct their operations in line with laid down traffic regulations to avoid accidents and ensure that the road was safe to all.

He directed the state’s Ministry of Transport to liaise with the Ministry of Justice and all other relevant stakeholders to ensure sanity in the operations of commercial motorcycles, popularly called Keke NAPEP.

The state Commissioner for transport, Dr. Abubakar Tijjani assured that the buses would soon be deployed for public use.

