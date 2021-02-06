Stakeholders in Isiala Ngwa Vow to Resist Criminal Herdsmen Incursion

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo

Stakeholders of Isiala Ngwa federal constituency have vowed to resist incursion of criminal herdsmen into the area to avert further breach of the peace and destruction of lives and property.

Hoodlums suspected to be herdsmen had on Monday carried out a night raid at the Divisional Police Station in Omoba, the headquarters of Isiala Ngwa South local government, killing two policemen and razing down the station.

The stakeholders took the stand against agents of death and destruction at an emergency meeting hosted by the member representing Isiala Ngwa federal constituency, Hon Darlington Nwokocha to discuss the worrisome security situation in the area.

Nwokocha, who addressed journalists after the lengthy deliberations by the stakeholders, said that the people of Isiala Ngwa “are ready to protect our area” and would not tolerate further incursion into the area by criminal elements in whatever guise.

He said that security agencies should come to Isiala Ngwa and unravel the circumstances behind the ugly incident, assuring that all security agencies would be given maximum support to fish out the suspected killers and arsonists.

“We. don’t harbour criminals in our area,” he said, adding that his constituents would provide every information needed by security agencies to get to the root of the security breach in the area.

Hon Nwokocha said that the people he represent in the House of Representatives were yet to come to terms with the deadly criminal attack that occurred on Monday night.

However, he said that residents of Isiala Ngwa federal constituency should have no cause to be afraid as they go about their lawful businesses, adding that security agencies were on top of the situation.

Meanwhile the lawmaker representing Isiala Ngwa North state constituency. Hon Ginger Onwusibe has alleged that herdsmen were engaged in “calculated plan to annex our area”.

“There’s threat from herdsmen,” he said, warning that “our people are losing patience (because) we cannot continue to live in fears”.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari ” “to do something” about the insecurity situation and save people the agony of marauding herders, who not only destroy people’s means of livelihoods but also maim, rape and kill.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

