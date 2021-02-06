Gunmen Kill Man, Wife, Daughter in Anambra Church

By David-Chyddy Eleke

Unknown gunmen have allegedly shot dead a man identified as Mr. Ken Ekwesianya in a Seventh Day Adventist Church in Azia, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Mr. Ekwesianya was said to have been shot alongside with his wife and daughter at around 7p.m. on Thursday, right inside the church hall.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy as at press time, the state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed confirmed it to be true.

Mohammed who also failed to give details said, “Yes, investigation is ongoing to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and effort is being intensified in order to arrest perpetrators of the dastardly act and bring them to justice.”

