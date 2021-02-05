UNILAG Mass Communication Class of 2008 Mourns Emilia Asim Ita

Mary Nnah

The University of Lagos Mass Communication Class of 2008 has described the death of the co-founder of future Awards, Emilia Asim Ita as shocking and devastating.

The President of the association, Mrs Funmi Olaniyi said Emilia will be remembered for her simplicity and creativity.

Olaniyi in a press release signed by the group’s Public Relations Officer, Azuka Onwuzor, said Emilia was instrumental to the unity and bond of the association.

She prays almighty God to grant her soul eternal rest and comfort for family, friends, associates, and University of Lagos.

