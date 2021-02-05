Police: Four Borno LGs’ Residents Forced to Flee

•Military keeps mum as inhabitants scamper to Yobe

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu

Incessant terrorist attacks have forced residents of four local governments in Borno State to flee to communities in Yobe State, the police said yesterday.

The Yobe State Police Command listed the local governments whose residents have been sacked as Gubio, Magumeri, Kaga and Konduga.

In a statement yesterday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Yobe State Police Command, Mr. Dungus Abdulkarim, the police confirmed the exodus of residents from Gubio, Magumeri, Kaga and Konduga local government areas of Borno State into Yobe State have been observed.

He said: “They are believed to have relocated from their ancestral homes due to incessant attacks by unknown gunmen terrorising their communities while in the search for food items and other valuables.

“In a proactive move, over two thousand (2,000) migrants so far have been profiled by the command for security reasons while the influx of persons into the state is yet ongoing.

“The migrants have so far settled in areas which include Geidam, Tarmuwa and Gujba local government areas of Yobe State as well as Isori, Kuka Reta, Kasesa and Kalallawa Villages around the state capital, Damaturu.”

According to him, the police have begun an investigation into the cause of the migration while putting in place measures to ensure public safety.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, did not respond to a text message by THISDAY, seeking confirmation on the migration.

The defence spokesman did not also respond to phone calls as at the time of filing this report.

The police in Yobe State have also expressed concern about the prevalence of traffic accidents in the state.

The said statistics revealed that over 200 cases of motor accidents were recorded from January 1, 2020, till date.

Abdulkarim in another statement, said: “Forty-one were fatal motor accidents in which 147 persons died as a result and many others suffered various degrees of injuries.”

He added that investigation showed that over speeding, violation of traffic regulations, negligence and reckless driving among others contributed to the high rate of accidents.

“To this end, the command is calling on all and sundry to adhere to traffic regulations, obey road signs, drive with due care and diligence in order to save lives,” he stated.

He warned that any person(s) found violating traffic regulation would be arrested and subsequently prosecuted.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

