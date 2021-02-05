NGO Gets Grant to Tackle Plastic Pollution

DoGood.Africa, a registered non-profit social enterprise, in partnership with HB Imagino has been awarded a grant by The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF) to improve the livelihood of 300 waste pickers and sorters in impoverished communities through economic empowerment recycling project titled “Waste to Wealth”.

The “Waste to Wealth’’ project is designed to contribute to several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) so as to alleviate the hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote a greener environment and ultimately develop Nigeria as a whole.

Organised to run for a year, the project is designed to recover over 500 tonnes of plastic waste at source by leveraging technology to digitally track waste disposal through RFID waste bins to be installed at strategic high-volume consumption locations such as Hotels, Cafes, Quick Service Restaurants and Schools.

The recovered plastic waste is subsequently recycled into food packaging materials.

With a pilot phase set to kick off within the Lekki axis of Lagos State, the project seeks to build momentum to scale this model across Africa in partnership with relevant stakeholders in the waste management value chain. The project will leverage the talent and labor of community members, especially women, thus creating jobs and financial inclusion for many.

The indiscriminate disposal of PET bottles continuously causes a menace to the environment and vastly affects the climate.

DoGood.Africa, with the technical expertise provided by HB Imagino, is taking action by providing a cleaner environment, while also contributing to economic growth and most importantly tackling the adverse effects caused by indiscriminate disposal of the PET bottles. “DoGood.Africa Foundation is proud to be involved yet again in another project that not only saves the environment but also adds economic value to members of the community, especially women in Africa”, Communications Lead at DoGood.Africa, Adewunmi Salami, explained.

