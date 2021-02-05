Leicester Boss Banks on Ndidi against Wolves on Sunday

Leicester City Manager, Brendan Rodgers, is looking forward to having Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, fit for this Sunday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The AFCON 2019 bronze medal winner with Super Eagles has missed the Foxes’ last two games owing to injury last month but the coach had assured fans that the midfielder will not have a long spell from action.

He has missed matches against Leeds and Fulham but the coach is banking on him for the tough match on Sunday against Wolves.

The Northern Irish tactician insisted that the Nigerian international along with Jamie Vardy should return against Nuno Espirito Santo’s men.

“They should be available for the weekend, so it’s great news for us. They’ve responded really well,” Rodgers told the club website.

“We’ll see how they are over the next couple of days and they’ll hopefully be back in the squad and available for the weekend.”

Rodgers had previously revealed Ndidi will be back to his side soon and praised the performances of the Nigeria international this season so far.

“Wilf won’t be too much longer after that. It’s just the nature of this season. If you look at how compact the games are and the intensity of them, it’s very, very difficult for players,” he said.

“I think the players have been amazing in terms of the level of performance they’re giving considering the intensity of the games and how close they are together. It’s just something you have to cope with.”

Ndidi has been struggling with various injuries since the start of the season which have limited his playing time to 15 games across all competitions.

The midfielder recently returned from a groin injury he suffered in September which ruled him out of action for more than three months.

Ndidi has been a consistent performer for Leicester City since teaming up with the club from Belgian side Genk.

The midfielder has played more than 135 games across all competitions and last season he featured prominently as the Foxes qualified for the Europa League.

With their victory over Fulham on Wednesday night, Leicester City are now third on the Premier League table after gathering 42 points from 22 games.

