Dana Air Introduces 24 Hours Customer Service

Chinedu Eze

Dana Air has introduced 24 hours, seven days customer service as part of its promise to offer improved customer relationships and guarantee customer satisfaction.

According to a statement by Dana Air’s Media and Communications Manager, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air would now be available on social media platforms and emails.

”Having reviewed the number of mails, calls and chats that we receive on a daily basis and the time that we receive these messages and requests, we decided to introduce this to cater to the needs, requests and inquiries of our guests 24/7.

”We understand that some of our guests might be busy while some might have unexpected changes in plans and would require timely modifications, updates, etc. At whatever time in the day they require our assistance, we’ve got them all covered.

”This is also part of the promise we made to our guests earlier in the year, to offer improved customer relations and guarantee customer satisfaction across the board and we are delighted to have been able to achieve this for our guests,” Ezenwa said.

Dana Air disclosed that recently, the airline announced a Flexible-No-Change-Fee policy to gift its customers free modifications of up to two times when made two hours before their flight and 10 per cent base fare discount on all web bookings.

Dana Air operates with a mixed fleet of nine aircraft and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Owerri, and Enugu.

