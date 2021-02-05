Court Dismisses Suit Seeking Probe of Yari over N900bn Fraud

A Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a suit seeking an order compelling the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate a former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, for allegedly misappropriating N900 billion.

A group known as Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), had approached the court with an ex parte application.

The group, through its Chairman, Sani Shinkafi, told the court that they have submitted 15 petitions to the EFCC against the former governor.

The applicant had prayed the court to compel the EFCC to take action on the 15 petitions.

Delivering judgment on the suit yesterday, Justice Okon Abang dismissed the application for lacking merit.

Abang held that the application was filed out of time.

The judge said in line with Order 34 Rule Four of the Federal High Court Rules, such applications should be made within three months of receiving the reports and documents on which the plaintiff hinged his case.

He held that the court lacked jurisdiction to hear a matter which is statute-barred.

In January, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwo of the another Federal High Court had ordered the permanent forfeiture of over $669,000 in two bank accounts linked to Yari.

The former governor was also grilled on Monday by the EFCC over allegations of corruption.

