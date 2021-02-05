CORA Celebrates Ajai-Lycett at 80, LABAF Plans Big for 2021

Yinka Olatunbosun

The Committee for Relevant Art (CORA) held a heartwarming session to mark the 80th birthday of its board member and mentor, Taiwo Ajai-Lycett. The actrss, social activist and culture advocate is regarded as a vital force behind the dreams and passion that drive CORA and its various activities.

“Like all the other eminent members of the board, she is ever ready to listen and help to think through programme ideas, offering much-needed advice and critique as desired,’’ CORA Programme Officer, Samuel Osaze said.

“It is thus with pleasure that the CORA Working Committee (CWC) has dedicated the entire 221 programme season to celebrate the illustrious life and career of the enigmatic matriarch of the Nigerian stage and screen. All through the year, several programmes would be held to celebrate various strands of her blessed life. Some events will also be staged in partnership with other organisations.’’

It was also revealed that the 7-day Lagos Book and Art Festival LABAF will be dedicated to Ajai-Lycett. It will be a comprehensive open-air carnivalesque feast of life and ideas parading a mixed grill of artistic and cultural events. LABAF usually features exhibitions of books and artworks, children and youths art workshops, live music, performance poetry, drama and dance presentations amongst other activities.

The CWC has concluded an interview documentary on the matriarch titled “Taiwo Ayai-Lycett: Matriach of the Act” which would be unveiled in the next few weeks. A trailer from the documentary would be screened on all CORA communication platforms from February 3 till the end of the month.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

