Purple Group Inaugurates Purple Living, to Deliver 1,000 Homes

By Eromosele Abiodun

As part of its contribution to the development of real estate in Nigeria and engender wealth creation, Purple Group has launched ‘Purple Living’.

With Purple Living, which was designed to help address the 18million home deficit in the country and create wealth, Purple promises to provide Nigerians with an opportunity to own premium, gated, and affordable homes in the heart of Maryland and Lekki with flexible payment plans.

Homes are an essential good and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has facilitated a reality where more white collar workers and entrepreneurs are spending more time at home. This has brought about the need to invest in new homes or secure their savings in real estate investments over other financial instruments.

Purple CEO, Laide Agboola, announced Purple Living at the Nigeria Real Estate Market Outlook meeting, coordinated by Northcourt Real Estate recently in Lagos.

Purple Living is working to create homeownership and facilitate real estate investment while preserving the ultra-modern standard of living. With the rising cost of rents in a cosmopolitan city like Lagos, structured payments have also been created, which will offer maximum customer satisfaction and an unbeatable long-term returns on investment. With Purple Living, investors have the opportunity to make fortunes from their property investment. Essentially, discerning investors could generate huge returns from their investment in property as well as to create a portfolio of property investment with a view to building wealth.

During his presentation at the event, Agboola said, “Our initiative will eradicate all the challenges of owning a house in different highbrow locations around Lagos and spread real estate opportunities to property lovers in a very subtle and convenient way.”

He pointed out that Purple is focused on providing top facility management and services while developing more properties that fit into future smart-cities. Developments are to follow an urban village model, mixed-use assets where residences are in close proximity to essential and entertainment facilities.

“Purple will help transform the landscapes of urban communities and place Nigeria at the forefront of development in Africa,” he mentioned.

Purple Living consists of three major projects. First are the Nano apartments right in the heart of the current mixed-use “Urban Village” facility called Purple Lekki which is also currently under construction set in Lekki Phase 1 and expected to be completed between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. It comes fully serviced with proximity to commercial cities and other communal social amenities.

The Macro apartments are premium and modern-styled residences situated on the mainland and consist of one, two and three bedrooms.

The Urban apartments are strictly residential and gated developments also within the Lagos metropolis. These developments will be a mix of fully detached duplexes, semi-detached duplexes, pent apartments and 3 and 4 bedroom apartments.

The Nigeria Real Estate Market Outlook event also had in attendance other top business executives and investors including CEO of Northcourt, Tayo Odunsi; Director of Actis, Funke Okubadejo; CEO Dutum Construction, Temitope Runsewe; and Associate Director Ernst & Young, Sandra Momah.

Purple Group, formerly known as Purple Capital was founded in 2010 is an investment firm creating lifestyle experiences through investments in superior mixed-use facilities, real estate, finance and entertainment across Nigeria. The company has the vision to shape the future by redefining the real estate industry globally.

