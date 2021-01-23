Osimhen Gets Green Light to Return to Training

Nigeria international and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has received the green light to return to training to the delight of Manager Gennaro Gattuso. His national team manager, Gernot Rohr was also said have received the news with delight.

His latest coronavirus test came back negative, meaning he will no longer be self-isolating at his home in Posillipo.

Napoli confirmed via Twitter yesterday evening that Osimhen has overcome the virus.

The Nigeria international was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease exactly three weeks ago upon his return to Italy from Lagos, where he celebrated his 22nd birthday without observing COVID-19 protocols.

Osimhen was inactive for Napoli before contracting the virus, having suffered a shoulder injury during the second half of Nigeria’s 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone on November 13.

His last appearance for the Blues was against Bologna on November 8.

Gernot Rohr would be delighted with the latest news from Italy as he has started drawing up his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin and Lesotho.

Osimhen was reported to have been fined two weeks’ wages by Napoli for flouting the club’s COVID-19 regulations.

This comes after a video of the Nigerian posted on Instagram by @equipoarrow where he was seen partying without a face mask and not observing social distancing which angered his club coach.

“Victor Osimhen will be fined for not respecting the club’s regulations,” a tweet from SCC Napoli had read.

“The birthday videos showing people without face masks and not social distancing has angered the club and Gattuso.”

Osimhen, who joined Napoli in the summer for a record fee from Lille, has scored twice in six games for the club but has not played since November 8 because of a shoulder injury.

