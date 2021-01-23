National Assembly Postpones Resumption of Plenary to February 9

By Udora Orizu

Members of the National Assembly who were initially billed to resume plenary on Tuesday, January 26th after a five-week Christmas holiday, will now resume on Tuesday, February 9.

The notice of postponement was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Ojo Amos Olatunde, who regretted any inconvenience caused by the new resumption date.

He explained that the reason for the postponement was to enable members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) participate in the registration and revalidation of the party’s membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January, 2021.

The notice reads, ”This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 26the January, 2021 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday 9th February, 2021.

”This postponement is to enable members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party participate in the registration and revalidation of its membership, scheduled to commence on Monday, 25th January, 2021. All inconveniences caused by this change of date are regretted.”

