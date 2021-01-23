Man Utd Versus Liverpool, LaLiga, Serie A, Live on GOtv Max

SuperSport viewers on GOtv can look forward to action from the 2020-21 FA Cup, La Liga and Serie A this weekend.

The pick of fourth round matches in the FA Cup is definitely the meeting of Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. The traditional rivals met recently in a key Premier League clash and a renewal of hostilities so soon is a real treat for fans. This will air live on Sunday at 6pm on SS Football (channel 31).

The Red Devils and the Merseysiders last met in the FA Cup back in January 2012, with ‘Pool claiming a 2-1 home win thanks to goals from Daniel Agger and Dirk Kuyt.

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Atletico Madrid host Valencia at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, which will air at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32). The Rojiblancos defeated Los Che 1-0 at Estadio de Mestalla in the teams’ most recent clash, in November last year, with a late own goal from Toni Lobato deciding the clash.

Manager Diego Simeone has urged his team to remain focused as they continue to be the favourites for the La Liga title.

Atletico’s fellow heavyweights and title contenders, Real Madrid and Barcelona, face tricky away games as they tackle Deportivo Alaves and Elche respectively today. Both matches will air on SS La Liga (channel 32) at 9pm and 4:15pm respectively. Barca manager, Ronald Koeman has been a man under fire through most of the season but is hoping to win more favour with fans.

Other La Liga games for this weekend includes Real Sociedad vs Real Betis showing today at 6:30pm and Celta Vigo vs Eibar tomorrow at 6:30pm both on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The top match from the Italian top flight this weekend sees Milan host Atalanta at the San Siro today. The Rossoneri have firmly established themselves as title contenders with their excellent form in 2020-21, but La Dea will be a true threat after their recent upsurge in results – which has ironically come after freezing out their formerly talismanic playmaker, Papu Gomez, though the sublime form of Josip Ilicic goes some way towards explaining this. This clash will air at 6pm on SS Select 1 (Channel 33). Also, on Saturday, Roma will face Spezia at 3pm showing live on SS Select 1 (Channel 33).

Elsewhere in Serie A, champions Juventus will look to continue their growth under manager, Andrea Pirlo when they welcome Bologna to the Allianz Stadium, with the cultivation of “mental strength” now a key aspect. This is showing on SS Select 1 (channel 33) at 12:30pm on Sunday. More on Sunday will see Verona take on Napoli at 3pm and Lazio clash with Sassuolo at 6pm, all on SS Select 1 (Channel 33).

