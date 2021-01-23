Cuppy Foundation Releases Annual Report

In line with her high standards on accountability and transparency, the Cuppy Foundation has released her annual report showing a breakdown of activities from 2019 – 2020 ensuring full accountability to all stakeholders, partners, and the public.

The Cuppy Foundation founded by International DJ and producer Florence ‘Cuppy’ Otedola is a fundraising organisation focused on tackling issues surrounding child protection, education for girls and persons with disabilities. The Cuppy Foundation carries out its work through its support of partner organisations and charities.

The Foundation currently supports the following organisations annually;

Save the children U.S, Save the Children International – Nigeria, Angel for life foundation, The Kaffy Foundation and The Kupe Foundation.

In partnership with its beneficiary organisations, a 10-year implementation plan has been put in place to guide the over N5 billion raised at the Cuppy Gold Gala which premiered in November 2019 in Abuja, Nigeria. This plan covers key states in Nigeria and is focused on the foundation’s thematic areas.

From 2019 over 9000 unique persons have been reached via various programs supported by the Cuppy Foundation.

Through its activities, several individuals with physical disabilities have been sponsored through higher institutions; children have been treated for acute malnutrition, while some young mothers have been educated on how to cater for their children.

The Foundation also sponsored the refurbishment of several health facilities and supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) materials for COVID-19.

