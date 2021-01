Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Friday visited Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Abuja.

During the visit, Vice President Osinbajo took a tour of the National Reference Laboratory in Gudu, Abuja.

Minister of Health, Dr. Ehanire; Minister of State for Health, Dr. Olorunimbe Mamora, and NCDC Director General, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, took Osinbajo on a tour of the National Reference Lab.

See images

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram