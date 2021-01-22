Julius Berger Wins Contract for Furnishing NPDC Head Office

Abuja Furniture Production (AFP), the furniture production unit of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, has won its bid to provide turnkey furnishing for the head office of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

AFP, it may be recalled, is the leading furniture production and furnishing design and implementation company in Nigeria. AFP has consistently on the merit won ‘Nigeria’s leading furniture company of the Year’ award for the last four consecutive years at the very highly rated annual Abuja International Housing Show which is reputed to be professionally governed by international best practices.

AFP clients across the country are united in opinion that its works are proudly powered by the finest attention to detail and due diligence and are accomplished with the strictest adherence to best international standards in delivery.

At the 4th annual consecutive award of ‘Nigeria’s leading furniture company of the Year’ to AFP in Abuja in December last year, the head of the Media Relations Office of Julius Berger Plc, Mr. Moses Duku, had declared that: “…at Julius Berger, we mean Business, because we know the customer is King”.

The contract covers the fabrication, production, supply and fixture of furniture pieces, executive office tables and chairs, built-in office cabinets and storage cupboards, meeting rooms, conference tables of different seating capacities, library and training centre furnisings, including miscellaneous work spaces and their related furniture and furnishing works and accessories.

Our source at the NPDC, who requested anonymity, informed our correspondent that, while NPDC shall undertake the contract services on milestone basis of services properly performed, the AFP on the other hand shall be solely responsible, at its own expense for providing all materials, equipment, personnel, supervision, other services and expertise necessary to perform the works required for implementation of the project.

