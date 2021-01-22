Again, Gunmen Kill Four in Kaduna Communities

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Four people have been killed by gunmen in separate attacks on three communities in Kaduna Kaduna State.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

He said the killings took place in communities in Giwa, Chikun, Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

He said “security agencies reported the killing of four citizens in isolated locations of Giwa, Chikun and Igabi local government areas.”

The commissioner said, “At Baranje village near Buruku in Chikun Local Government Area, two persons were killed, listed as: Dogara Yahaya, the Ward Head of Baranje village and Reuben Adamu”.

The statement added that at Ungwan Sada in Giwa Local Government Area, the bandits killed one Ibrahim Salisu after an attempt to kidnap him.

“Similarly, Abdullahi Saleh, a herder, was killed by bandits along the Kangimi axis, on the Kaduna-Jos Road in Igabi Local Government Area”, the statement added.

Aruwan said “governor Nasir El-Rufai noted these reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the slain citizens, while praying for the repose of their souls.

“He also tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the incidents”.

He said, “Intensified ground and air patrols are set to be sustained in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas, linking up to Niger State.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

