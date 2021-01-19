TCN Plans Another Control Centre

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has disclosed plans to build a second national control Centre in Gwagwalada Area Council of Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, made the disclosure when he led some management staff of the company on a visit to Gwagwalada, for an on-the-spot assessment of the possible location of the project.

He said the move became important, arising from the need to create redundancy and in anticipation of further expansion of the grid and the power sector in general.

“Our purpose here is to check and see if this site will be suitable for the construction of a second national control centre like the one we have in Osogbo”, Abdulaziz said, adding that the civil engineering department of TCN would further assess the site and make recommendations to management for final approval.

He further disclosed that the contract for the execution of the project would soon be signed as the Bureau for Public Procurement (BPP), has already issued a Certificate of “No Objection” to TCN for the commencement of work.

The MD/CEO explained that as a result of the urgency of the project, TCN took the decision not to subject the project to general procurement process but rather invited selected competent companies who took part in the bids for the contract.

According to him, the new control centre project would have functional Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) and Energy Management System (EMS) as well as modern communication equipment compatible with international standards.

