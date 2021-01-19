Ebonyi, Edo Get New Commissioners of Police

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City and Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

New commissioners of police (CPs) have been appointed for Ebonyi and Edo states, by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

In Ebonyi State, CP Aliyu Garba has been posted to the state police command.

Garba succeeds CP Philip Maku who was recently deployed to Force Headquarters, in Abuja.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Loveth Odah, the new CP hails from Kontagora local government area bof Niger State.

She said: “the new Commissioner of Police, a holder of Master of Art in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Science and Technology, Port-Harcourt, River State. He is a graduate of the prestigious University of Sokoto with Bachelor of Arts in History. He was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in the year 1990 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police (Cadet ASP) at Police Academy (Annex) Kaduna State, trained for 18 months and was posted to Oyo State Command as Admin Officer.

In a related development, a new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, has also been deployed to Edo State Police Command.

Ogbadu replaced the former Commissioner of Police, Mr. Johnson Babatunde Kokumo, who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspection General (AIG) of Police and redeployed to Abuja as the new AIG in charge of Federal Operations.

A statement issued by the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, said that Ogbadu enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on March 15, 1988 as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police and attended the prestigious Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

“Ogbadu hails from Anyigba in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from the University of Ilorin, Kwara State; and a Master of Science Degree in Economics from the Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu State.

“He is thoroughbred police officer who will bring in intellectualism, professionalism and a zero tolerance for human rights abuses to bear in the operations of the command”.

“He pledges to serve the people of Edo State with humility and integrity and to leverage and improve on the already existing security architecture and mechanisms emplaced by his predecessors towards ensuring safety and security in the state. He is married and blessed with children.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

