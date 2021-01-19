CHI Limited Foresees Bright Prospects for Nigeria in 2021

Leading fruit juice, drinking yoghurt, evaporated milk, and snacks manufacturer, CHI Limited, has extended warm wishes to all Nigerians for a happy, healthy, and prosperous 2021.

The company urged Nigerians to rekindle their hope for a better year in their personal lives and for the country this year.

According to a statement, the company encouraged Nigerians to apply their positive, can-do spirit for which they are well known, in their endeavours and to overcome any challenges they may currently face as individuals and as a country.

The company noted that 2020 was an extraordinary year for many Nigerians due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the resultant unprecedented disruptions to socio-economic routines, and the crisis in the public health sector which made the year a very difficult one for most Nigerians.

Against the background of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, CHI Limited charged Nigerians to remain optimistic, observe all prescribed protocols, and embrace a lifestyle that would guarantee them a healthy, productive, illness-free, and successful 2021.

The company noted that the country was able to address the challenges posed by the first wave of the pandemic and is exploring varied opportunities for dealing with the resultant effects of the pandemic in various sectors of the economy.

It commended the spirit of resilience, resourcefulness, and sense of determination of Nigerians have displayed thus far to get through the challenging period, and implores them to leverage these qualities to create a better 2021.

“The company believes that the country is ready to embrace opportunities that will come in the new year that has just begun.

“On its part, CHI Limited remains committed to enabling healthy living and happier lives for all Nigerians, by promoting everyday wellness through nourishment from its range of healthy, nutritious, and high quality fruit juices and dairy products,” it added.

CHI Limited Managing Director, Mr. Deepanjan Roy, said despite the challenges currently being experienced in the country, 2021 offers Nigerians another chance to achieve everything they have set out to achieve on a personal and collective front.

“Together, we can continue improving to achieve more despite any challenges we may experience, with renewed hope and a positive outlook for the New Year,” he added.

