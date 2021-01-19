Bayero University Trains 120 Youths on Leadership Skills

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Department of Gender Studies (DGS), of the Bayero University Kano, has trained 120 youths in Kano State on qualitative leadership among the younger generations.

The Director of the DGS, Professor Hassana Sani Darma, disclosed yesterday that the objective of the programme is to bring together youths from diverse backgrounds, especially from universities and other tertiary institutions to discuss issues affecting them.

Darma said that the programmes of the DGS are supported by the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation (RLF).

She said the DGS is focused on youth’s enlightenment and mobilisation of the youths for active participation in leadership, adding that the centre has trained youth on de-radicalisation and introduced series of roundtable programs that would enhance the creation of a better society.

A Lecturer in the Department of Sociology, Dr. Maikano Madaki, said that the essence of the training was to see how the leadership skills of the youths could be developed by identifying and addressing the areas where they have problems and challenges in terms of developing leadership potentials and skills.

Madaki said that the programme is also planned to look at the effect of drug and substance abuse on the socio-economic development of any country where large numbers of its youths are engaged in drug abuse.

He said: “The essence generally is to create awareness among the target groups who are basically the youths, so that they can go back to their respective locations and NGOs and send the same information to fight the problem of drug abuse among the youths in the country.’’

He added that the political system could not provide appropriate atmosphere for the leaders who have the potentials, the capacity, the knowledge and experience to serve the nation because the political environment, which has been dominated by those who are wealthy, is no longer favorable for the youths.

