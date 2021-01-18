One Killed, 11 Missing as Two Communities Clash in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

One person has been reportedly killed, while 11 others are still missing and many wounded in a recent clash in two communities in Akwa Ibom State.

The communities, Okopedi and Ammamong of Okobo Local Government Area of the state, were said to have engaged each other in a war-like situation over farming land acquisition.

A prominent indigene of the area, who I the Chairman of the Governing Board of the state polytechnic at Ikot Osurua, and former Attorney-General of the state, Ekpenyong Ntekim, has, however, waded into the crisis.

Addressing journalists yesterday, he urged the warring parties to sheath their swords and embrace peace for the overall development of Okobo LGA.

Ntekim reminded them that no meaningful development can take place in a society in crises.

The former attorney-general lamented that few days after Christmas and new year, all the indigenes of the warring communities could offer to the people of Okobo LGA was nothing but blood-letting and wanton destruction of property.

With tears, he sympathised with those who lost their lives and those whose property have been destroyed in the crisis.

He called on the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and her sister agencies to ensure that they deploy personnel in Okobo council area to forestall further crisis in the area.

Ntekim equally appealed to the state governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel; the state House of Assembly and the donor agency to come to the aid of the victims and take action to avoid such an avoidable crisis from reoccurring in the area.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

