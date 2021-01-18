NPFL: Rivers Utd Crush Heartland to Stay Top

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The half-pay punishment handed out to Plateau United for starting their NPFL season sluggishly appears to be working wonders as the Jos-based club have found their rhythm recording 3-0 victory against Adamawa United in Jos.

This is their second win in three matches. The players have picked seven points out of possible 12 since they were placed on half salaries.

Amos Gyang opened scores on the dot of 45 minutes with Innocent Kingsley adding a brace in the 86th and 90th minutes to seal all three points for Plateau.

Leaders Rivers United remain on top of the NPFL log after similarly dispatching Heartland 3-1 in Port Harcourt.

Godwin Aguda fired Stanley Eguma’s men into the lead in the 18th minutes via a penalty award.

On return from the first half break, Enyinnaya Katie doubled the scores in the 64th minutes. Shedrack Oghali however pulled one back one in the 78th minute to give the Naze Millionaires any hope of sharing points at stake.

But that was not to be as Malachi Ohawuma took the game beyond the reach of the visitors from Owerri with the third goal in the 86th minute.

The Pride of Rivers people are sitting at the top of the NPFL on 12 points from five matches.

Nasarawa United that snatched 1-0 victory in Lafia against visiting Katsina United remain second on the log with 11 points.

Lobi and Rangers are third and fourth on same 10 points but the Makurdi team are ahead on goals difference.

Kano Pillars, who suffered a setback in Aba in the hands of Enyimba, are now fifth and a point behind Rangers.

The Flying Antelopes were forced to a 1-1 result by their hosts MFM at the Agege Stadium, stepped back from seventh to eighth, while Dakkada FC, lost two spots to place seventh following defeat at Makurdi to Lobi Stars.

Among the teams that improve their places are title holders Plateau United (12th to ninth), Sunshine Stars (14th to 10th) and Warri Wolves (eighth to 11th).

FC IfeanyiUbah, Jigawa Golden Stars, Heartland and Adamwa United make up the bottom four.

MATCH-DAY 5

Plateau 3-0 Adamawa

Nasarawa 1-0 Katsina Utd

Enyimba 2-1 K’Pillars

Rivers Utd 3-1 Heartland

Jigawa 0-0 Kwara Utd

IfeanyiUbah 1-1 Abia

MFM FC 1-1 Rangers

Lobi 2-1 Dakkada FC

Sunshine 1-0 W’Wolves

