Advantage Health Africa Appoints MD for Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited

Rebecca Ejifoma

Advantage Health Africa (AHA) has appointed Mr. Michael Heavens as the Managing Director/CEO, Advantage Pharmaceuticals Limited (APL).

APL is the health technology innovator’s latest venture to improve healthcare in the country.

In this role, AHA says Heavens wil pilot the company’s goal of providing access to genuine and affordable drugs through manufacture and distribution.

With the advent of the pandemic, the organisation says it understands the gap in the supply chain for medications in Nigeria.

Hence, it has decided to actively pursue bridging this through linking the people directly with the medicines and medical devices faster than ever before, with assured quality.

Coming with a strong pharma industry know-how, Heavens acknowledged that pharmaceutical sector is about to open up.

He further said that the sector needs deep investments, committed players and dedicated teams to make things work.

“I see my role leading APL as a hallmark in my career that will certainly make the right kind of impact we need in healthcare,” he added.

According to APL, making major contributions to the development of this sector is at the core of APL, by ensuring the provision of genuine medication across Nigeria.

With this drive, APL has a focus on local production as much as possible. “Heavens will serve as the pioneering lead of the venture.”

The new MD is said to have expertise in pharmaceutical sales and marketing accumulated in several leading indigenous pharmaceutical companies in almost two decades.

The firm also holds that Heavens has understanding of the demand and supply rhythms of the Nigerian market, with vast knowledge in warehousing and supply chain management, essential medicines, product launch and marketing.

As a recipient of several awards his career, the MD is set to achieve unprecedented success in this arena.

Having studied and worked in and out of the healthcare sector, the CEO, Advantage Health Africa (AHA), Abimbola Adebakin, said, “the entire healthcare system provides opportunities, which if harnessed for the long term, will augur well for Africans.”

She hinted: “We can, and must, find solutions to Africa’s healthcare challenges, and Advantage Pharmaceutical Ltd is fortunate to have Michael join us at this crucial time to do just that.”

Backed by Nigerian investors and a top financial institution, AHA continues to pursue access, affordability and quality of healthcare through its flagship collaborative venture, my-medicines.com.

It also pursues Nigeria’s first e-aggregation of almost 1000 pharmacies, which has delivered excellent service by providing medicines to the last mile – at home, offices and clinics – combining logistics and telepharmacy.

Its bespoke pharmacy benefit service called myCare serves the largest number of HMOs in Nigeria.

With her franchise chain pharmacy network operating in seven states across Nigeria, called myPharmacy and now APL, AHA is set to radically improve pharma service supply.

