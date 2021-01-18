52 Non-career Ambassadors for Deployment to Missions Abroad

*Former THISDAY Editor Oma Djebah posted to Thailand, Uzoma Emenike, USA; Ex-Minister Sarafa Ishola, UK; Ademola Seriki, Spain

By Deji Elumoye

The federal government has proposed the deployment of 52 non-career ambassadors in Nigeria’s foreign missions abroad.

According to the one-page list entitled “Proposed Distribution of Missions to 52 Non-career Ambassadors” sighted by THISDAY on Monday, a former Deputy Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr Oma Djebah, will go to Thailand while another top journalist and former Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Debo Adesina, will serve in Togo.

The Abia State nominee, Mrs. Uzoma Emenike will serve in Washington DC as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America while a former Minister from Ogun State, Sharafa Ishola, is posted to the United Kingdom as High Commissioner.

Another former Minister from Lagos State, Ademola Seriki, will serve as Ambassador to Spain while Tijanni Mohammed-Bande, current Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, retains his post.

Females on the list of non-career envoys posted include Folakemi Akinpelu (Oyo) to Philippines, Opunimi Akinkugbe (Ondo) to Greece, Deborah Illiya (Kaduna) to Congo Brazzaville, and Safiya Ahmed (Kano) to Romania.

Other females are: Modupe Irele (Lagos) to Hungary, Ijeoma Chinegerem (Imo) Ireland, Maureen Tamuno (Rivers) Jamaica, Hajara Ibrahim (Gombe) Malyasia, Zahra Omar (Kwara) Malawi, Monique Ekpong (Cross River) Angola, and Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) Netherlands.

The full list of the proposed distribution of missions to 52 non-career ambassadors are as follows:

1. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo, Manila Philippines

2. Mohammed Dansanta, Katstina, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

3. Faruk malami yaba, Sokoto, Amman Jordan

4. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Ondo, Athens Greece

5. Adamu Mammani Hassan, Taraba , Hanai Vietnam

6. Baba Ahmed Jiddm, Borno, Beijing China

7. Goni Modu Zanna, Yobe , Beirut Lebanon

8. Yusuf Yugger , Bauchi , Berlin Germany

9. Baba Modaga, Bauchi, Bern Switzerland

10. John James Akwa Ibom, Guinea Bissau

11. Ahmed Mabarti Kaduna, Brazil

12. Deborah S Kiya, Kaduna, Congo

13. Philip K , Bayelsa, Buenos Aires Argentina

14. Safiya Ahmed , Kano, Bucharest

15. Modupe Irele, Lagos , Budapest Hungary

16. Ijeoma Chinogerem , Imo, Dublin, Ireland

17. Olorundare Aweniyi, Kogi, Caracas Venezuela

18. Hamisu Umar , Kano, Tanzania

19. C.O Ugwu, Enugu, Warsaw Poland

20. John Henry, Nasarawa, Free Town Sierra Leone

21. Oma Djebah, Delta, Bangkok Thailand

22. Jazull Imarp Galadima, Kano, Hawally Kuwait

23. Abioye Bello, Kwara, Pakistan

24. Adesina Alege, Oyo, Kiev, Ukraine

25. Maureen Yamuno, Rivers, Kingston Jamaica

26. Omar Sulaiman, Adamawa, Kinshasa DRC

27. Hajara Ibrahim, Gombe, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia

28. Zahra Omar, Kwara, Lilongwe, Malawi

29. Julius Adesina, Oyo, Togo

30. Sarafa Tunji Isola, Ogun, London UK

31. Monique Ekpeng, Cross River, Angola

32. Ominiyi Eze, Ebonyi, Zambia

33. Eniola Ajayi, Ekiti, Netherlands

34. Yama Musa, Edo, Mozambique

35. Bello Adejare, Osun, Mexico

36. Abdullahi Sheku, Plateau, Moscow Russia

37. Elijah Onyeagba, Anambra, Burundi

38. Tijani Mohammed, Kebbi, New York USA

39. Adeyinka Asekan, Ogun, Ottawa, Canada

40. Ademola Seriki, Lagos, Madrid, Spain

41. Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi, Trinidad and Tobago

42. Kevin Peter, Adamawa, Prague , Czech Republic

43.Haruna Mamta, Niger, Pretoria South Africa

44. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno, Rabat Morocco

45. Yahya Lawal, Katsina, Riyadh Saudi Arabia

46. Ali Magashi, Jigawa, South Korea

47. Kayode Laro, Kwara, Paris, France

48. Paul Oga Adikwa, Benue, the Vatican, Italy

49. Abubakar Marihi, Zamfara, Tokyo Japan

50. Uzoma Emenike, Abia, Washington DC, USA

51. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue, Windhoek Namibia

52. Yusuf Yumesan, Yobe, Kenya

President Muhammadu Buhari had last year nominated the ambassadors for clearance by the Senate, a task undertaken by the upper legislative chambers which confirmed the nominees in July 2020.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

