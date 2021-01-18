52 Non-career Ambassadors for Deployment to Missions Abroad

*Former THISDAY Editor Oma Djebah posted to Thailand, Uzoma Emenike, USA; Ex-Minister Sarafa Ishola, UK; Ademola Seriki, Spain
By Deji Elumoye
The federal government has proposed the deployment of 52 non-career ambassadors in Nigeria’s foreign missions abroad.
According to the one-page list entitled “Proposed Distribution of Missions to 52 Non-career Ambassadors” sighted by THISDAY on Monday, a former Deputy Editor of THISDAY Newspapers, Mr Oma Djebah, will go to Thailand while another top journalist and former Editor of The Guardian Newspaper, Mr. Debo Adesina, will serve in Togo.
The Abia State nominee, Mrs. Uzoma Emenike will serve in Washington DC as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America while a former Minister from Ogun State, Sharafa Ishola, is posted to the United Kingdom as High Commissioner.
Another former Minister from Lagos State, Ademola Seriki, will serve as Ambassador to Spain while Tijanni Mohammed-Bande, current Nigeria’s permanent representative to the United Nations, retains his post.
Females on the list of non-career envoys posted include Folakemi Akinpelu (Oyo) to Philippines, Opunimi Akinkugbe (Ondo) to Greece, Deborah Illiya (Kaduna) to Congo Brazzaville, and Safiya Ahmed (Kano) to Romania.
Other females are: Modupe Irele (Lagos) to Hungary, Ijeoma Chinegerem (Imo) Ireland, Maureen Tamuno (Rivers) Jamaica, Hajara Ibrahim (Gombe) Malyasia, Zahra Omar (Kwara) Malawi, Monique Ekpong (Cross River) Angola, and Eniola Ajayi (Ekiti) Netherlands.
The full list of the proposed distribution of missions to 52 non-career ambassadors are as follows:
1. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo, Manila Philippines
2. Mohammed Dansanta, Katstina, Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates
3. Faruk malami yaba, Sokoto, Amman Jordan
4. Opunimi Akinkugbe, Ondo, Athens Greece
5. Adamu Mammani Hassan, Taraba , Hanai Vietnam
6. Baba Ahmed Jiddm, Borno, Beijing China
7. Goni Modu Zanna, Yobe , Beirut Lebanon
8. Yusuf Yugger , Bauchi , Berlin Germany
9. Baba Modaga, Bauchi, Bern Switzerland
10. John James Akwa Ibom, Guinea Bissau
11. Ahmed Mabarti Kaduna, Brazil
12. Deborah S Kiya, Kaduna, Congo
13. Philip K , Bayelsa, Buenos Aires Argentina
14. Safiya Ahmed , Kano, Bucharest
15. Modupe Irele, Lagos , Budapest Hungary
16. Ijeoma Chinogerem , Imo, Dublin, Ireland
17. Olorundare Aweniyi, Kogi, Caracas Venezuela
18. Hamisu Umar , Kano, Tanzania
19. C.O Ugwu, Enugu, Warsaw Poland
20. John Henry, Nasarawa, Free Town Sierra Leone
21. Oma Djebah, Delta, Bangkok Thailand
22. Jazull Imarp Galadima, Kano, Hawally Kuwait
23. Abioye Bello, Kwara, Pakistan
24. Adesina Alege, Oyo, Kiev, Ukraine
25. Maureen Yamuno, Rivers, Kingston Jamaica
26. Omar Sulaiman, Adamawa, Kinshasa DRC
27. Hajara Ibrahim, Gombe, Kuala Lumpur Malaysia
28. Zahra Omar, Kwara, Lilongwe, Malawi
29. Julius Adesina, Oyo, Togo
30. Sarafa Tunji Isola, Ogun, London UK
31. Monique Ekpeng, Cross River, Angola
32. Ominiyi Eze, Ebonyi, Zambia
33. Eniola Ajayi, Ekiti, Netherlands
34. Yama Musa, Edo, Mozambique
35. Bello Adejare, Osun, Mexico
36. Abdullahi Sheku, Plateau, Moscow Russia
37. Elijah Onyeagba, Anambra, Burundi
38. Tijani Mohammed, Kebbi, New York USA
39. Adeyinka Asekan, Ogun, Ottawa, Canada
40. Ademola Seriki, Lagos, Madrid, Spain
41. Abubakar Ibrahim, Bauchi, Trinidad and Tobago
42. Kevin Peter, Adamawa, Prague , Czech Republic
43.Haruna Mamta, Niger, Pretoria South Africa
44. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain, Borno, Rabat Morocco
45. Yahya Lawal, Katsina, Riyadh Saudi Arabia
46. Ali Magashi, Jigawa, South Korea
47. Kayode Laro, Kwara, Paris, France
48. Paul Oga Adikwa, Benue, the Vatican, Italy
49. Abubakar Marihi, Zamfara, Tokyo Japan
50. Uzoma Emenike, Abia, Washington DC, USA
51. Tarzoor Terhemen, Benue, Windhoek Namibia
52. Yusuf Yumesan, Yobe, Kenya
President Muhammadu Buhari had last year nominated the ambassadors for clearance by the Senate, a task undertaken by the upper legislative chambers which confirmed the nominees in July 2020.