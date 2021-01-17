The Labour of Our Heroes’ Past

Dear Security Personnel, I congratulate you on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day. Your efforts in nation-building and nationhood cannot be overemphasised. You are the strength of the country, the backbone of every government. Your place in national development cannot be quantified. Your sacrifices are worthwhile. You are celebrated.

In peace and warfare, you are there. Under the sun, in the rain, you are there. Day and night, holiday or no holiday, you are there. The executive, the legislature or the judiciary cannot function without your strength. Your roles in securing territorial integrity, internal security and the maintenance of law and order stand you out. Without you, the country would have been overrun by enemies within and without. I salute your gallantry.

Every day, you deserve to be celebrated. The Nigerian Army, I celebrate you. You are at the frontline. Nigerian Navy, thank you for your efforts on our waterways. Nigerian Air Force, you are great in the air. The Nigeria Police, thank you for ensuring internal stability. Nigerian Correctional Service, thank you for the safe custody of erring individuals. Thank you for making them better being than they came in. The Joint Task Force, thank you for coming together for the good of our country.

State Security Service, National Intelligence Agency, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Fire Service, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and Federal Road Safety Corps, you are all celebrated. Thank you for keeping us safe. Thank you for staying up while we are asleep. Thank you for receiving bullets on our behalf.

You are global citizens. You are celebrated globally. Your roles in the World Wars are ineffaceable. You endure all terrains. Anywhere and everywhere you find yourself is your home. You pay the ultimate price!

––Qudus Adewale Lawal, Lagos

