Retraction: Who’ll Save Aremo Oniru?

We hereby retract the story captioned, ‘Who’ll Save Aremo Oniru?’ which was captured in our print and online publications of December 20, 2020. The article was not properly vetted, and thus did not report the facts about the happenstance as we intended.

Libelling and vilification are not—and have never been—our design. Every ThisDay publication is intended to inform or educate, reporting facts as we find them.

Thus, we are not out to defame or slander the reputation of Aremo Segun Oniru, and mean him no harm. We here by apologise for any damage the article has caused him.

