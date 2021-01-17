Osaro Onaiwu Loses Mom

Like fireworks propelled into the sky, leaving lasting impressions in the eyes and hearts of observers, a life well lived has similar effects. And this is how renowned politician and socialite, Osaro Onaiwu, chooses to remember his mother, who recently passed away at the age of 92.

The entire Onaiwu Dynasty of Orovie, the Benin Kingdom in Edo State, has published the news of the departure of the Onaiwu matriarch, Deaconess A.U. Onaiwu, onto glory. According to the report, the renowned teacher began her eternal rest on December 10, 2020, leaving behind a good name that future generations will be honoured to share.

The renowned politician, entrepreneur, socialite, and Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, is her son—which goes to show the width of her branches. The late Onaiwu was a prominent character in Orovie, Ovia North East Local Government Area. Married to Pa.

Samuel Imahiyerobo (now late), Mama was partly responsible for overseeing the affairs of the Onaiwu clan. Because her husband was an education inspector, and she was an educationist, it didn’t take too long before the Onaiwu house was renowned for its progressiveness. One can see the efforts duly spent on Osaro Onaiwu.

It is thus no surprise that the entire Onaiwu Dynasty will spare nothing in the funeral rites of their deceased matron.

