Oba Saheed Elegushi in Joyous Mood

For debonair monarch, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi and his adorable Queen, Olori Sekinat Aramide, January 3, 2021, will go down as most unforgettable.

On that day, their adorable daughters, Princess Sofiat, 17, and Princess Soliat, 16, both made them proud during their Walimatul Quran graduation at the popular The Monarch, an event centre, in Lekki, Lagos.

At the well-attended event, which was held in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols, the young princesses wowed the guests, including the guest speaker, Sheikh Farouq Sulaiman Onikijipa, with the beautiful recitation of some verses of the holy Quran.

In attendance were close family members and notable friends of the Elegushi, including Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iruland; Lagos State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofi Elegushi and business mogul, Taiwo Afolabi to mention a few.

Meanwhile, Society Watch also learnt that the royal father’s joy was further buoyed by the admission of his first child, Sofiat, into one of the Ivy League universities in the United States of America.

The girl, it was learnt, has completed all her admission processes and will be moving down to the United States in a couple of days, to commence academic activities.

