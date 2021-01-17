Noah Ibrahim Bags LEADS African Personality, Mandate Service Awards

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Chief Executive Officer of Novarick Homes, Noah Ibrahim was yesterday bestowed with the prestigious Africa’s Patriotic Personality Award and a Development Mandate Service Award, by the League of African Development Students (LEADS Africa) – an umbrella body of democratic Students Union from different countries in Africa.

The 5-member team of LEADS Africa comprised of Osisiogu Osike, Secretary-General from AIT Accra, Ghana, Tankou Patrique, the regional Rep.(francophone) from L’universite de Yaounde-1, Otaru Mohammed, V.P (Partnerships) Nigeria from The Federal University of Tech, Minna, Okpegbuo Sandra, Head of Gender Nigeria from MOUA Umudike and Okuwaga Abayomi, Director of Logistics, from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

Speaking during the Awards presentation which took place at Novarick Homes Corporate office in Lagos, Nigeria, the Secretary-General of LEADS, Osisiogu Osikenyi stated, ‘‘We are here to honor Noah Ibrahim for his innovations in the real estate space par excellence Africa’s Patriotic Personality of the Year in recognition for Novarick Homes involvement in Sustainability, proffering solutions to the challenges of affordable housing, and building eco-friendly communities. We are also presenting Novarick Homes with the prestigious Development Mandate Service Award for the corporate commitment to regional integration, nation-building, and economic growth in Africa.

In response, Noah Ibrahim described the award as recognition, not only to himself as CEO but to the entire Novarick team. He stated “We have so much to offer at Novarick Homes and I believe two years is not enough to show all we plan to achieve. We have a team of young and dynamic people who aim for nothing but excellence. I want to use this medium to reiterate our commitment to making Nigeria a greener place to live. At Novarick homes our focus is to create affordable and accessible homes in Nigeria by reducing the acquisition cost, providing longer-term payment options for home seekers, and in the long run contributing our quota to reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria.”

He thanked the members of the LEADS team for the honour and promised to continue his works in the real estate sector.

