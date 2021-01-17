Money Down The Toilet

Sometimes it’s hard to get to the bottom of a government spending story but not in this case. The secret service has been spending $3000 a month on toilet facilities as a consequence of protecting Ivanka Trump and her family. Ivanka’s house apparently has six toilets, one for her, her husband and one each for her three children leaving one spare for the secret service but no, they were not allowed to use it. Of course cleaning five toilets would have been enough work for Ivanka, or her husband so I can understand why she wouldn’t want to include the sixth toilet on the daily cleaning list.

Some people live in a different world from most, a very privileged, entitled one. It seemed a crap way to treat the secret service.

––Dennis Fitzgerald, Melbourne, Australia

