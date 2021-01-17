Golden Era as Ibinabo Fiberesima Turns 50

It is a golden period for veteran Nollywood star and former President of the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, Ibinabo Fiberesima, as she clocks 50 with a youthful shine. Ever dazzling, ever brilliant, the native of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, celebrated her birthday beaming and proud.

Fine and fabulous are apt words to describe Ibinabo Fiberesima as she entered the golden age class. Still a stunning bundle of gorgeousness after many years on the silver screen, Fiberesima’s first step into her golden years is troubling the waters of social media. Leaving aside her stylish dress that glittered almost as much as she did, Fiberesima’s characteristic smile was on and left behind an aftertaste of goodwill and appreciation. But she has been lighting up every room she enters since 1991, during and after the Miss Nigeria beauty pageant.

After she came third at the 1991 Miss Nigeria, the path to greatness was paved for Ibinabo Fiberesima. Between that time and 1998, she participated in several similar pageants, coming up top in most of them, especially at Miss Wonderful in 1997. Thereafter, the stage was set for Fiberesima’s acting career.

Since the early 2000s, Ibinabo Fiberesima has been featured in many Nigerian blockbusters, including Letters to a Stranger, Camouflage, A Night in the Philippines, and several more. It hasn’t been roses and wine for Ibinabo Fiberesima since she became a celebrated filmmaker. Like moths to flames, there have been troubling times that threatened her freedom, reputation, career, even her life.

From being the face and figure of beauty in the late 1990s to climbing the heights of Nollywood to being AGN’s president, Ibinabo Fiberesima has come a long way. Fifty hurrahs for beauty, talent, and grace.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

