By-election: Niger Urges Political Parties to Embark on Peaceful Campaigns

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government on Sunday urged political parties contesting in the forthcoming Magama/Rijau House of Representatives by-election to embark on peaceful campaign.

The government, in a statement by the Special Adviser, Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Alhaji Nma Kolo, also admonished the parties to ensure their campaigns are devoid of blackmail, character assassination and thuggery.

Kolo said though the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is not participating in the election, it has a responsibility to ensure the sustenance of peace in all parts of the state.

“This government has tried to maintain law and order in addition to ensure peaceful coexistence by all residents of the state notwithstanding their tribe and religious leanings. We will therefore not open our eyes and see what we have built over the years detailed.

“Politics should be seen as a game, not a do-or-die, therefore we should sell our parties and candidates without recourse to arm twisting and brigandage,” he said.

Kolo charged the security agencies that will be deployed in the constituency to perform their duties according to the demands of their professional callings, insisting that anyone caught violating the law would be apprehended and brought to justice.

Similarly, he challenged the youths not to allow themselves to be misused during and after the election so that they don’t run foul of the law.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 6 for the by-election.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a 36-man campaign council for the Magama/Rijau House of Representatives by-election.

The council has Senator Zaynab Kure as the chairperson, with others drawn from the the three senatorial zones of the state.

The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Alhaji Halilu Indabawa, inaugurated the campaign council last week with a charge for it to deliver the seat to the party.

