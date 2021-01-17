Akande, a Committed Patriot, Says Omo-Agege

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has described the former governor of Osun state, Chief Bisi Akande, as a committed Nigerian patriot.

Omo-Agege in a message on Sunday evening to Akande on his 82nd birthday anniversary said all the words of adulation being expressed to celebrate the elder statesman hardly capture the essence of his purposeful sincerity and patriotic commitment over the years.

The DSP described the elder statesman’s 82 years on earth as one characterised by impeccable sincerity of purpose and remarkable patriotism.

The Delta Central ranking Senator also recalled Akande’s role as the first interim Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

His words: “It is by the effort of a few exemplary Nigerians that APC makes valid claims to firm foundations for populist leadership; it was never an overnight accomplishment.

“Chief Akande’s political choices including his governance of Osun State between 1999 to 2003 and indeed, his life’s journey reflect very firm commitment to high ideals and as he celebrates his 82nd birthday, my family, constituents and I join other Nigerians in wishing him more of good health and positive impacts in the years ahead”.

