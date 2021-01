In ancient times January 6 was the biblical epiphany, a revelation or realization, when the wise men arrived at the stable.

Now January 6 will be remembered as the day America realised that the President’s words can inspire people to storm the Capital as an act of terrorism, not patriotism. There were no wise people this time.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

