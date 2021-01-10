Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi is Set to Honour High-flying Socialite, Princess Toyin Kolade

Princess Toyin Kolade, otherwise known as Iyalaje, has her fingers in many pies, including oil and gas, furniture, real estate, maritime, hospitality, and many others.

She is a socialite of note, as no party is complete without her presence.

The Osun State-born beauty also commands deep respect from young and old, especially in the political, social, and business circles.

Besides, she is in tune with modern trends in the fashion world. In fact, call her a showstopper, and you will only be stating the obvious. Those close to the Fisolak Global Resource boss would attest to the fact that she is a hard-working and supportive woman.

She is recognized as one of the champions of the revitalization of the Yoruba culture and tradition.

In particular, she has been enjoying the support of His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Babatunde Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as the sole promoter of the annual Aje Festival (Festival of Wealth) in Ile-Ife, the cradle of the Yoruba race.

Ever since the coronation of Oba Ogunwusi in 2015, the affable businesswoman has shown unflinching support and loyalty to him in all ramifications.

For her commitment, the cosmopolitan businesswoman, it was gathered, will be bestowed with the highly coveted Yoruba title of ‘Iyaalaje’ during the forthcoming Aje Festival in Ile-Ife.

A source disclosed to Society Watch that preparations are already in top gear, as the ancient city of Ife is set to welcome top political officials, captains of industries, and socialites, who will come in their large numbers to celebrate with the stylish philanthropist.

“The title coronation party will be a massive one. It will hold sometime in the first week of March 2021 after the annual Aje Festival in February. The title for Princess Toyin is like putting a round peg in a round hole. She is sparing no costs to fete all invited guests that day,” said the source.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

