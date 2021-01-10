All Eyes on Onyeali-Ikpe as She Begins Reign at Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank, at the very start of the New Year, launched into a new era of management. With all readiness to plunge into 2021 and draw out as many benefits as possible, all eyes are trained on Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe as she takes over management of Fidelity Bank as the new MD/CEO.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is in something of a tough spot. Before her, is the legacy of Nnamdi Okonkwo, a man who coalesced every avenue, opportunity, and trend to push Fidelity Bank onto the frontiers of both onsite and online banking in Nigeria. Before Okonkwo, there was Reginald Ihejiahi, who especially laid the foundations for Fidelity’s renowned customer service and staff teamwork. Before Ihejiahi, there was Nebolisa Arah, who set the bank on its track with his gentlemanly approach to management. So, Onyeali-Ikpe is in good company. Furthermore, based on her track records, the Board and customers of Fidelity are in for a good time.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is unquestionably the first female MD/CEO of Fidelity Bank since the bank began operations in 1988. However, it is also unquestionable that she has one of the finest professional profiles among its CEOs.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has over 30 years of banking experience and has occupied several significant positions in Standard Chartered Bank, Zenith Bank, and Citizens International Bank. Onyeali-Ikpe’s natural smarts and education have ensured that she flourish in every endeavour and sector of the Nigerian economy: from oil and gas, to manufacturing and exports, to aviation, and real estate.

Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka; and a Master of Laws (LLM) degree from the King’s College, London. Her management and corporate genius also come from her having attended different leadership training programmes at Harvard Business School, the Wharton School University of Pennsylvania, INSEAD School of Business, Chicago Booth School of Business, London Business School, etc.

With such a profile, not to mention her being the first female to handle the MD/CEO position at Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe is the focus of every eye and ear inclined to banking and the Nigerian corporate jungle.

