Tax Professionals Tasked on Research, Capacity Building

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts have emphasized the importance of academic research to a sound and clear -cut policy that will aid national progress and development.

They clarified this at the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, CITN’s annual International Academic Conference on Taxation that was held in collaboration with Igbinedion University, Okada, in Edo State, recently.

Speaking at the conference, a Professor of Management and Accounting at Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof. Godwin Oyedokun, charged tax professionals to up their game in the area of research to be able to effectively deliver as policy influencers.

According to Oyedokun who is also the conference Chairman, the place of research cannot be negotiated in the generation and exchange of tax knowledge in Nigeria.

He explained that the annual academic tax conference offered a platform to learn about trends in global taxation issues.

More importantly, he said, “The conference provides a wide range of opportunities for participants, host community, the nation and world at large, to extend the frontiers of knowledge in taxation and related fields.

“It will also create a nexus for policymakers in evolving better policies.”

Oyedokun informed that the institute received over 100 abstracts, from which those that scaled through review process were accepted for presentation at the conference.

He added that the the Institute had started accepting abstracts for the 4th International Academic Conference which is slated for August, 2021.

Earlier, President of CITN, Dame Olajumoke Simplice while treating the theme of the conference, “Taxation, Social Contract and Economic Development”, urged government to enhance tax payment by building citizens’ trust through transparency and openness.

