Soyinka Warns against Negotiating with Bandits, Says You Can’t Appease Evil

*Warns Southwest govs not to allow Amotekun become another SARS

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, Saturday, warned state governments against negotiating with bandits, saying it was impossible to appease evil.

Speaking in an interview with ARISE TV, Soyinka also cautioned Southwest governors against the possibility of their regional security initiative, Amotekun, becoming another security menace like the sacked Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Calling for a national mobilisation to combat the menace of insecurity bedeviling the country, Soyinka expressed anger with some northern governors, who engaged in negotiations with the bandits and criminal elements that were terrorising the country.

According to him: “You don’t appease evil. We are dealing with evil. There is no other word. We are dealing with the proliferation, the enthronement of evil in the society. And unfortunately, we have encouraged its manifestation, its proliferation – its entrenchment.”

While cautioning against allowing the Ametokun security outfit to become another terror group like the disbanded SARS, Soyinka said there was a need for proper training particularly on ethical standards.

“I have told them anytime you want us to come and assist, we will come even if it is just on the ethical session so that as you are training them to defend us, we are also training their minds so that Amotekun does not become another SARS, very important. We must do everything together.”

