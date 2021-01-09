Second Wave of Covid 19 Threatens

Sports Festival

With the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, concerned athletes have expressed fears over the hosting of this year’s National Sports Festival (NSF) in Edo state.

Former National Judoka, Abdulgafar Babagana told www.aclsports.com that the cases recorded by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) can hamper the resumption of sports in Nigeria and halt the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He said Nigerians careless about preventive and fails to wear nose mask when in public places.

The Adamawa based Judoka said, “If we are not careful, the 2021 National Sports Festival might suffer another postponement. The cases recorded during the second wave of the pandemic are alarming and this might lead the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 and the NCDC to place an embargo on sports.

“The NPFL has successfully resumed the league but it might be affected if the number of cases increase by the day. The citizens are going about their normal businesses as if nothing is wrong; sportsmen and women have stayed without competition and it will be sad if it does not hold”.

Former National Scrabble player, Adama Usman advised the ministry of sports to follow the laid down guidelines put forward by the Federal Ministry of Health if the National Sports Festival stands a chance of becoming a reality.

He said, “My plea is for the ministry of sports to give the Federal Ministry of Health assurances that they will follow the rules laid down by the PTF on COVID-19 and NCDC. If not, we should kiss the 2021 National Sports Festival in Edo state goodbye”.

