Obiano Worried as Anambra Posts High COVID-19 Cases

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has expressed worry over the hike in COVID-19 cases in the state.

The commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C Don Adinuba, in a press release made available to THISDAY, quoted Obiano as being worried over the rise in cases in Anambra State and the seeming nonchalance of citizens to the use of protective mask and observance of the prescribed protocol.

The release said, “The second wave of the Coronavirus in Nigeria has resulted in a considerable spike in infections in Anambra State in the last two weeks. Gov. Willie Obiano has made a passionate appeal to the people to shield themselves from the pandemic.”

The press release further stated that, “Reports from across Anambra State show a huge increase in the incidence, which if not arrested now will produce a catastrophic result in the near future.

“There are 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the second wave began two weeks ago, meaning an average of 40 cases per week. In contrast, the state used to record nine cases per week on average in the first wave.”

The state government feared a big increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities because of millions of people who came into Anambra State from different parts of the country and beyond. It stated that it began early enough to issue advisories on how to contain the second wave of the pandemic, but unhappy that it was neglected.

“It is disheartening that there are people in Anambra State who doubt the COVID-19 is ravaging the country, despite the death of several highly placed persons from the disease.

Mr Adinuba Stated that the governor was embarrassed about a recent incident in which two persons who recently tested positive in the state refused to isolate, rather they were seen attending public functions, where they may most probably have distributed the disease.

He said, “There are two persons who a few days ago came for testing and were confirmed to be positive. Instead of isolating themselves, they rejoined a wedding party and may have infected a number of people,” he said.

