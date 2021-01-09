Experts Seek Innovation, Investment in Beauty Sector

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Experts have sought for increased investment in Nigeria’s beauty industry for more prospects in the burgeoning sector.

They declared this at the graduation ceremony of COC Beauty School that held recently in Lagos.

COC is a beauty product formulation institute and a recognised member of CPD certification services.

Speaking at the well-attended graduation ceremony, Chief Executive of the school, Ayo Bassey, stated that Nigeria offered a vibrant environment for investment which she said that it has not been fully harnessed.

She added that driving investment to the sector would expedite the realisation of Nigeria’s goal of capturing the beauty and personal care market in Africa.

Among the graduands was the 2020 winner of Red Carpet Queen Int’l Reality TV Pageant, Bisoye Alagbe better known as Queen Adebizz, who officially joined the list of players in the sector.

Adebizz beats other top contenders at the first edition of the Pageant to win for herself $2500 worth of scholarship to study skincare formulation at COC Beauty School for 6 months.

While congratulating the graduands, Bassey encouraged them to make good use of the knowledge they have acquired in the institute and urged them to always keep to the standards of the profession.

