Teen Africa TV Berths on Startimes

On January 1, 2021, the first indigenous television channel for teenagers in Africa, Teen Africa TV (TATV) started airing on Startimes on Channel 361.

According to the Founder and CEO, Charles Novia, the channel is a new and exciting niche television channel and is the first platform for teenagers in the African broadcast space, running 24 hours daily with the best of original content for teenagers aged 13 to 19, the young adults and the family.

“Our programming has the best of original content in genres of talk shows, lifestyle, educational, entertainment and events,” he said.

He also disclosed that TATV will also be online and on YouTube and “we are also going on air in North America and the Caribbean in the first half of 2021, giving the Diaspora African teens a taste of the pulsating values and creativity of the African Youth Experience. There’s nothing like this and we have built the biggest visual ecosystem of teens and young adults in Africa.

On social media, TATV has recorded great impressions while the channel has been actively carrying out its test transmission in the past few months.

The TATV Instagram page is one of the most visited platforms for teenagers so far and Teen Africa has also been investing in young musical talents with its subsidiary company, Teen Africa Music. Already, seven new teen talents have been signed to the label and are set to shake up the music scene in 2021.

