Obiano Considers Fresh Lockdown over COVID-19 Surge

David-Chuddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, may announce a fresh lockdown in the state following the rise in COVID-19 infections.

A governor’s aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Obiano was no longer comfortable with the rate the disease was spreading in the state.

The aide said, “The governor is just being considerate; otherwise he would have announced lockdown in the state before Christmas. Our people are abusing the privileges given them. The governor is thinking of a lockdown to save the lives of the people.”

A statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba, read in part, “Reports across Anambra State show a huge increase in the incidence which, if not arrested now, will produce a catastrophic result in the near future.

“There are 80 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the second wave began two weeks ago, meaning an average of 40 cases per week. In contrast, the state used to record nine cases per week on average in the first wave.

“The state government feared a big increase during the Christmas and New Year festivities because of millions of people coming into Anambra State from different parts of the country and beyond, so it began early enough to issue advisories on how to contain the second wave of the pandemic.

“It is disheartening that there are people in Anambra State, who doubt that COVID-19 is ravaging the country and flout the protocols in the most unconscionable and callous manner.

“There are two persons, who a few days ago, came for testing and were confirmed to be positive; instead of isolating themselves, they rejoined a wedding party and may have infected a number of people.”

