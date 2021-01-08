LG Polls: Kano APC Disqualifies Six Candidates, Alleges Drug Test Failure

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday declared that six candidates had been disqualified for their failure to pass the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) drug test in the state.

The state Secretary of the party, Mr Ibrahim Zakari Sarina, told reporters at Government House that the party introduced this precondition for contesting the local government elections in the state.

Sarina confirmed that those involved were councilorship candidates and they have since been replaced.

According to him, no fewer than six drug addicts were detected among the candidates during the NDLEA screening exercise.

He explained that after the compulsory drug test conducted by the NDLEA on all the candidates vying for the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillororship positions, six candidates were confirmed drug addicts and were disqualified from the race under the APC.

He said all the confirmed alleged addicts were contesting for councillorship positions.

“Their parties are lucky to have this week as a window period for them to substitute their replacements as we won’t allow any of them to contest,” Sarina said.

Yesterday, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje presented campaign flags to all the 44 local government chairmanship candidates.

