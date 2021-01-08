Foundation Spreads Love at Yuletide

Mary Nnah

Founder, Stop Hurting People’s Foundation (SHPF), Mrs. Eunice Iferi Chukwuemeka, during the yuletide, spread love by giving out various items to the less privileged in her neighbourhood.

This she said was in celebration of the love of God, adding that “this season is about love, the love of God to mankind and we must replicate that love to fellow human beings”.

Items given out included food items, brand new clothes to children and nose masks to over a thousand indigents at Wasimi Community, Onigbongbo local Council Development Area, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking further, Chukwuemeka noted that there was poverty in the land and all we needed to do was to give out, reach out and do a little for others, as life would be happier that way.

“The fact that despite the mammoth crowd we have at the venue, everyone went home with a gift, gives me great joy. The number of people that benefited from our reach out is over a thousand men, women and children. What we are giving out today is worth millions of naira because everything we give today is brand new.

“I was particularly beyond thrilled at the SHPF Christmas Benevolence as everyone in that mammoth went home happy with something. We had brand new clothes for children from ages 0-9, 3kg bags of rice for their families and women, nose masks for everyone present as it was a no mask no entry event.”

Expressing gratitude to those who have supported her so far, she said,”A bunch of thanks to Hon. Gbenga Adedeji, the Counselor of Wasimi Community in Onigbongbo LGA and his ward chairman for access and for organsing the people.

“I give special thanks to the wife of the honourable, Mrs. Adedeji for all her support. From us at SHPF, if you can’t have hundreds of children, please give at least one child a meal. Except we care, the people die in pain.”

While commending the foundation for their kind gesture, the Counselor, Wasimi, Onigbongbo LCDA, Hon. Gbenga Adedeji urged other well-meaning Nigerians to emulate such philanthropic acts.

