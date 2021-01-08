‘Delta ALGON Sports Festival Has Come to Stay’

The leadership of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has assured stakeholders that the Delta State Local Governments Sports Festival has come to stay and will get bigger and better in coming years.

The outgoing Chairman of Delta State ALGON, Hon Itiako Constantine Ikpokpo, gave the assurance in Asaba during the week.

Ikpokpo who held a valedictory executive meeting on Wednesday to mark the end of his two-term service as the chairman of Isoko South LGA said despite the change in the leadership of ALGON, the initiative of the Delta States Local Government Sports Festival will be sustained as a legacy.

He restated the commitment of the state’s council chairmen to institutionalize a programme of supporting the state in the discovery of athletes and using sports to drive grassroots development.

“We have structured the project in such a way that it is private sector driven. We have the project consultant to work with the leadership of ALGON to ensure continuity.

“The project is run by private sector sponsorship. UBA and Levant Construction are graciously partnering us on this first edition and we believe that subsequent editions will attract more sponsorships. The good thing is that it is a biennial event, so we will have time to plan every succeeding edition with lessons from the preceding edition.

“Yes, there might be some chairmen who may not be interested in sports but there are always people who will support a good thing. Luckily, a number of the local government chairmen are returning, including the Vice Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Hon Godwin Adode, who is a coach and is returning as the Chairman of Ughelli North Local Government.”

Also speaking, Hon Adode praised Ikpokpo for his outstanding leadership and support for his colleagues assured that he will work to ensure that the project is sustained.

The Delta State Local Government Sports Festival is scheduled to open on January 14 and close on January 18 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The maiden edition shall feature competitions in mostly non-contact athletics events including 100, 200, 400, 800 and 1500 meters; 4×100, 4×400 and mixed relays; high jump, long jump and triple jump; shot put, discus and javelin.

