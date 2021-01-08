Deeper Life School Saga: Principal, Others Arraigned, Granted Bail

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The magistrate court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, yesterday granted bail in the sum of N500,000 each to the principal of the Deeper Life High School, Uyo, and four accused persons in the case of the alleged molestation of an 11-years-old JSS1 student, Don Davies.

The minors mentioned in the case were, however, released to their parents.

The seven accused persons arraigned were Mrs Ndidi Solomon (suspended Principal), Joseph Nseabasi, Akpan Johnson, Egor Wilson, Joseph Ikenna, and two minors, Shalom Ibukun and Ola Feyisetan.

The accused are standing trial on a four-count bordering on conspiracy to commit felony to wit; indecent treatment of boys under 14 and thereby committing an offence punishable under section 556 of the criminal code cap 38 vol 2 laws of Akwa Ibom State of Nigeria, 2000.

The two minors, Shalom Ibukun and Ola Feyisetan were charged for committing an act of gross indecency by inserting their fingers into the anus of Don Davies and committing an offence punishable under section 218(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap.38, Vol.2 laws of Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria, 2000.

The two were therefore charged for unlawfully and indecently assaulting Don Davies, which is an offence punishable under section 362(1) of the laws of Akwa Ibom State.

When the case was read, all the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Counsel to the accused, Fidelis Igwe, applied for bail on their behalf, noting that the alleged offence is bailable.

The Magistrate in charge of the court granted all the accused persons bail in the sum of 500,000 each while the two minors among them were released to their

parents.

The case was adjourned to January 20, 2021, for accelerated hearing.

Speaking to newsmen at the court premises, Counsel to the petitioner, David Okokon Esq, says he is committed to ensuring that justice is served while the Counsel to the accused persons declined comments on the case.

The presiding Magistrate warned all stakeholders in the case to avoid unguarded media comments that could negatively affect the court process.

